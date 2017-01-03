As the Tiago, the hatchback from Tata's stable, continues to lead the sales chart of the company, the passenger segment of Tata Motors ended the year 2016 on a high note. In December 2016, Tata Motors passenger vehicles, in the domestic market, recorded sales of 10,827 units with a growth of 35 percent, over December 2015.

The passenger and commercial vehicle sales of Tata in December 2016 were at 40,944 units, 2 percent over the 39,973 vehicles sold in the corresponding month a year ago. While the domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles in December 2016 stood at 35,825 units, registering a growth of 1 percent, over December 2015, the cumulative sales (including exports) of the company for the fiscal was at 391,493 units, higher by 7 percent over the 364,939 vehicles, sold last year.

"We continued our growth momentum in December on the back of robust sales, led by positive response for the Tata Tiago," said Mayank Pareek, president, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors. "This has resulted in planned stock reduction in the network. We also saw good traction on retail sales towards the end of the month. The new year holds tremendous opportunity for further growth as we enhance our product line-up with a slew of new models."

Although the commercial vehicles sales in December 2016, in the domestic market, witnessed a fall at 24,998, the construct segment continued to grow strongly by 22 percent. Tata attributes the growth in this segment to the increase in road construction and the coal and iron ore mining segment.

In the last month of 2016, Tata exports stood at 5,119 units, a growth of 12 percent compared to 4,557 vehicles sold in December 2015. The cumulative sales from exports for the fiscal were at 48,547 units, over 40,900 units sold last year.