Mysskin has teamed up with Vishal for the first time in Thupparivaalan. The detective thriller is inspired by the works of Sherlock Holmes. The film has Prasanna, Vinay Rai, Anu Ammanuel, Andrea, K Bhagyaraj and others in the cast. The film has Arrol Corelli's music and Karthik Venkatraman's cinematography.

With Thupparivaalan, Vishal is experimenting with his looks. The trailer has revealed that he has moulded his body language and style of dialogue delivery to fit the needs of the script. His retorts and mannerisms in the action sequences are the highlights of the video clip.

Saniyan Poongavanam (Vishal) gets a case that appears to be simple in the beginning, but he is stunned to see the involvement of people, who are smarter than him.

Prasanna plays his friend and colleague, whose character draws inspiration from Dr Watson in Sherlock Holmes, while Vinay Rai will be as seen the mastermind, whose role resembles Professor James Moriarty.

Mysskin has peppered the story of Thupparivaalan with anecdotes from poet and Independence activist Subramaniya Bharathi and Mahatma Gandhi.

Thupparivaalan has created a lot of curiosity with its trailer and teaser. Can the film live up to the viewers' expectations? We will bring updated as and when the first show begins.