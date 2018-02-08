Trolling celebrities have become the latest trend among social media users. From Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma to Sushant Singh Rajput, almost every Bollywood celeb has had been the soft target.

And the latest celeb to get trolled online is Aamir Khan. It all started when Katrina Kaif recently shared a picture on her Instagram page, which had her Thugs Of Hindostan co-stars Aamir and Fatima Sana Shaikh posing along with her.

"Thugs! my dearest aamir and @fatimasanashaikh," she captioned the post.

While you must still be wondering what Aamir did to get mercilessly trolled, then let us tell you, it's the height difference between the superstar and Katrina. In the picture, Aamir looks taller than the Tiger Zinda Hai actress, whereas, in reality, he is much shorter than the 1.73m tall Katrina.

Social media users didn't spare a minute to target the superstar. Take a look at some of the hilarious comments on the picture:

simabakhtarofficial: Aamir on heels or on stool?

singhdivya2468: Munda high heel mai h kya....

gauravgupta0012: How kat head is around amir's shoulder

vickyjivikas: Aamir katrina se tall??? Bt how?

bapu_mosu: 5 feet 9 inches tall Katrina is looking 6 inches shorter than 5 feet 4 inches tall amir. #hilarious

raghuvanshianupriya5: Lagta hai kuch kar liya hai tabi aise lame lag rhe hai ap

hemant_jakhar_21: @katrinakaif aap se lambe kab huwe amir sir lagta hai amir sir ne Complan pi liya hoga.

Meanwhile, Katrina has been teasing her fans with pictures and videos from her dance rehearsals for Thugs Of Hindostan.

In one of the videos, Katrina is seen performing a mid-air dance move, which is choreographed by none other than Prabhudheva. Going by the short clip, it seemed the audience is up to witness some jaw-dropping stellar dance moves by the actress in the film.

Recently, a few pictures of hers from the sets leaked online where the gorgeous actress was seen prepping for a dance number in a golden attire. The pictures were said to be from the title track of Thugs Of Hindostan.

Thugs Of Hindostan features Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina and Fatima. The team had shot in multiple locations - Malta, Mumbai and recently in Thailand. The movie directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced under Yash Raj Film's banner is scheduled for release in Diwali 2018 (November 7).