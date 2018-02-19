Aamir Khan's actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has dared to shave her eyebrows for Thugs Of Hindostan. Her recent pictures have made us curious. So, we observed Fatima's Instagram handle and this is what we observed:

Fatima shaved her eyebrows when she was shooting for the film.

After a period of time, she started growing them back. One picture of her holding the pad for PadMan promotions prove that her eyebrows were back in its full form.

They were fully grown but the actress shaved them again for a song in Thugs Of Hindostan.

Well, the Dangal actress leaves no stone unturned to justify her character. This is called dedication!

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir spoke about the film and said: "All the characters in Thugs of Hindostan are very beautifully written. Mr. Bachchan, Fatima, my role are the three key characters in the film. She (Katrina) is also there but you know in all fairness I don't know if I can call it a lead role. I mean she has got two songs out of three. So, in that sense, she has got an important part. The story is about this girl played by Fatima. She is playing the central role."

Thugs of Hindostan is based on a novel by Philip Meadows Taylor, published in 1839, called Confessions of a Thug. It details the lives and activities of a gang of thugs, who posed serious challenges to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century. Starring Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan along with Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film is expected the hit the theatres in November 2018.