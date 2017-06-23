Just like the title Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, the makers of Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali-starrer have released an interesting teaser trailer of the upcoming Malayalam movie. The two-minute video introduces each character of the comedy entertainer and looks promising.

Also read: Aparna Balamurali reveals her character in Asif Ali's Thrissivaperoor Kliptham

Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, set in Thrissur district in Kerala, also has Chemban Vinod Jose, Baburaj, Irshad, Sreejith Ravi, Rony David Raj, among many others. The film narrates the rivalry between the gangs of Baburaj (as Joy Chembadan, a jewellery tycoon) and Chemban (as studio owner David Pauly). While Asif appears as Girija Vallabhan, Aparna plays the role of an auto driver. Bhageerathi.

Scriptwriter PS Rafeeque, music composer Bijibal, editor Shameer Muhammad and cinematographer Swaroop Philip are part of the crew. Produced by Fareed Khan and Shaleel Azeez and directed by Ratheish Kumar, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham will hit the screens in July.

Also check: Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali team up for Sunday Holiday

Watch the teaser trailer of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham here:

Here's what celebs said about the teaser trailer of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham:

Vishnu G Raghav

Ratheishetta, we know how long you have waited for this.. im sure its goin to be orth it.. big hug to namma swantham DOP Swaroop Philip! wishing the best Rony David Raj, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali..and Dineshetta! loved ur narration style!

Anand Madhusoodanan

Best Wishes Ratheishettan & Team

Salil Sankaran

And this one is surely gonna be the the mother of all Crack works!!! All the best Ratheish, Asif, Chemban, Sreejith, Irshad and the whole Cliptham team! Thrissivaperoor Kliptham :-)

Vivek Ranjit

Awesome teaser of Thrisshivaperoor Kliptham!

Basil Joseph