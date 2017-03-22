Three policemen killed by 18th Street Gang members over Guatemala juvenile prison riot

    By Reuters
A bloody gang riot in a juvenile detention centre was suppressed in Guatemala on 20 March. What followed was the killing of three policemen and seven officers in attacks on police across the country. Eight attacks were carried out against police stations and patrol cars in the capital, Guatemala City, as the notorious 18th Street Gang – active across Central America – retaliated after police raided their inmate riot.
