Three commandos of the Pakistan Marine Security Agency (PMSA) have died, one is missing and two have been rescued by the Indian Coast Guard after an accident off the coast of Gujarat.

A fleet of boats belonging to the PMSA allegedly entered Indian territorial waters around 70 nautical miles off Jakhau port.

They began rounding-up several Indian fishing trawlers in the area. The fishing trawler Mehnoor broke down while it were being escorted to Karachi port. The fishing trawler collided with a small fast boat of the PSMA, which capsized with six commandos on board.

Indian Coast Guard ship Arinjay reached the spot upon receiving word of the accident only to find three bodies floating in the water. The ship's personnel rescued two commandos and, along with the dead bodies, handed them over to the PMSA.

Coastal police stations in Gujarat have been asked to remain alert for one missing Pakistani commando.

The PMSA released the Indian boats, along with the one that caused the accident, after the Indian Coast Guard personnel handed over the bodies and the rescued commandos.

"The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday and the Coast Guard's Okha-based ship, Arinjay was pressed into service," a source from Kutch told the Hindu.

The names of the Indian boats were Uma Shakti, Parsuram, Trishul, Savan, Ashirvad, Kishan Kanhaiya, Baba Tajuddin and Mehnoor.