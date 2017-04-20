ISIS
At least three Islamic State (ISIS) suspects were arrested in a joint operation by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS)  on Thursday.

The three suspects were arrested from Jalandhar, Bijnor and Mumbai for plotting terror activities. 

The joint operation was conducted at several places like Mumbai, Punjab, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, News18 reported.

Media reports suggest that the three terror suspects were inspired by the Islamic State group and that they would read radical literature that was circulated by affiliates of the terrorist organisation.

An investigation into the matter is presently underway. 

More details are awaited.

