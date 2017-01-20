- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Three dead, 20 injured as man deliberately drives into Melbourne pedestrians
A 26-year-old man deliberately drove into pedestrians, killing three and injuring at least 20. Australian police have confirmed that the incident was not related to terrorism, however they believe it was connected to an earlier stabbing in a nearby suburb.
