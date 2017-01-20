Three dead, 20 injured as man deliberately drives into Melbourne pedestrians

Three dead, 20 injured as man deliberately drives into Melbourne pedestrians Close
A 26-year-old man deliberately drove into pedestrians, killing three and injuring at least 20. Australian police have confirmed that the incident was not related to terrorism, however they believe it was connected to an earlier stabbing in a nearby suburb.
loading image
IBT TV
47 feared dead in Pakistan Airlines plane crash ATR-42
Most popular