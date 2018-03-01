More than 28 lakh Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) students from Class 10 and Class 12 will are set to write their papers on March 5, 2018.

The exams for the class 10 students will end on April 4 with the last paper being Painting. The last paper for the class 12 students is Physical Education, which is scheduled to be held on April 13.

A total of 16,38,428 students will be appearing for the class 10 exams and a total of 11,86,306 will be answering the class 12 board exams.

In 2017, 8.8 lakh students are said to have appeared for the class 10 exams.

Good news for diabetic students

In yet another good news, the board has also allowed students suffering from Type 1 diabetes to carry food to the examination hall.

This decision was taken, keeping in the mind the increasing cases of Type 1 diabetes in children and the fact that they need insulin injections at regular intervals to manage the glucose level in their blood.

Diabetic students can thus carry eatables like sugar tablets, chocolate and candy, fruits including bananas, apples and oranges and snacks like a sandwich to the examination hall. They are also allowed to carry a 500 ml bottle of water with them.

This year, students with special needs from class 10 and 12 board will be able to use computer or laptops to write their exams.

The CBSE in its recent order also said that the systems will be inspected before the students are allowed to take them to the examination halls.

"The use of computer shall be limited to only for typing the answers, for viewing the questions in enlarged font size and for listening the question items," the board said.

"Concerned candidates shall bring his/ her own computer or laptop duly formatted and the Centre Superintendent (CS) shall allow the candidate only after inspection of the computer by a computer teacher," the board further added.