Three baby tigers were stuck at Beirut Airport for seven days in shocking conditions. Animals Lebanon were alerted to the shipment of baby tigers arriving to Beirut Airport, and alerted the Ministry of Agriculture and Customs. The endangered animals landed on Tuesday, 7 March. All three tigers are now safe.
Three baby tigers saved from tiny maggot-infested crate after seven days at Beirut Airport
- April 5, 2017 14:18 IST
