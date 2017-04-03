Three baby tigers were stuck at Beirut Airport for seven days in shocking conditions. The NGO Animals Lebanon was alerted to the shipment of the tiger cubs arriving at Beirut Airport and informed the Ministry of Agriculture and Customs. The endangered animals landed on 7 March, and ministry staff arrived at the scene to check the shipment. The owner presented paperwork showing that the cubs were going to Syria and their flight was leaving at 6pm the next day. Three days later a Chamwings airline employee said they did not have ventilated planes for live animal transport. A total of seven days passed and the tigers remained in the closed box, with their welfare in question. Animals Lebanon had to act and went to Judge of Urgent Matters of Baabda Mr Hasan Hamdan asking for immediate confiscation of the tigers to help them survive. All three tigers are now safe thanks to judges order.