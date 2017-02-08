Three adorable tiger cubs born at Cincinnati Zoo

Three Malayan tiger cubs were born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden on February 3, and are now being cared for in the zoo’s nursery. First-time mom Cinta’s maternal instincts did not kick in and vets, concerned that the cubs body temperatures would dip too low without the warmth of moms body, made the call to remove them from the den. The cubs will be cared for in the nursery for now.
