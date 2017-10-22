Hundreds of thousands of people marched in the streets of Barcelona on Oct. 21, calling for Catalonia independence. The Spanish government is imposing direct rule in the region, something Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont called the worst attack on the institutions and people of Catalonia since the decrees of the military dictator Francisco Franco.
Thousands take to the streets to call for Catalonia independence amid Spanish government crackdown
- October 22, 2017 16:39 IST
