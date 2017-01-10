- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Thousands sprint to become Japan’s luckiest man of the year
Thousands of men and women made a chaotic dash through the grounds of a shrine in Japan on 10 January, to try to win the annual Lucky Man Run. The winner of the race is believed to be given a years worth of luck, as well as a barrel of Japanese sake rice.The tradition started in the 14th century as locals rushed to offer prayers, which eventually turned into a race. 21-year-old university student Takashi Suzuki clinched first place.
