Thousands rally against Catalan independence in Barcelona

Thousands of people marched for Spanish unity in Barcelona, Spain, on 8 October. The rally was held one week after a disputed referendum for Catalan independence, after which Catalan President Carles Puigdemont vowed to declare independence within days. The march, which was organized by Societat Civil Catalana (SCC), a group opposed to Catalan independence, took place 24 hours after massive demonstrations calling for dialogue and unity.