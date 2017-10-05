Thousands lined the streets near Bangkoks Chao Phraya River to enter the Grand palace on Thursday (5 October), the last day to pay respects to late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the royal cremation on 26 October. The country has been in an official year of mourning with many Thais choosing to wear black.
Thousands queue to pay last respects to Thailands late King Bhumibol
Thousands lined the streets near Bangkoks Chao Phraya River to enter the Grand palace on Thursday (5 October), the last day to pay respects to late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the royal cremation on 26 October. The country has been in an official year of mourning with many Thais choosing to wear black.
- October 5, 2017 18:38 IST
-