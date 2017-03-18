- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
-
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Thousands protests against Erdogan in Frankfurt
9,000 supporters of Turkeys Kurds held a protest against President Tayyip Erdoğan in Frankfurt, Germany. They called for people to vote against Erdoğan’s constitution changes in a referendum on 16 April. Supporters of Kurds fear Erdoğan will persecute the ethnic minority if he gains more power. An estimated 1.4 million Turks living in Germany are eligible to vote in the referendum. Erdoğan’s referendum campaign is straining relations between Germany and Turkey.
Most popular