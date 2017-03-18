Thousands protests against Erdogan in Frankfurt

9,000 supporters of Turkeys Kurds held a protest against President Tayyip Erdoğan in Frankfurt, Germany. They called for people to vote against Erdoğan’s constitution changes in a referendum on 16 April. Supporters of Kurds fear Erdoğan will persecute the ethnic minority if he gains more power. An estimated 1.4 million Turks living in Germany are eligible to vote in the referendum. Erdoğan’s referendum campaign is straining relations between Germany and Turkey.