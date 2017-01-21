Thousands protest Donald Trump inauguration on streets of Washington DC

Thousands protest Donald Trump inauguration on streets of Washington DC Close
Thousands of people across Washington DC have taken to the streets to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. Dozens have been arrested throughout the city, and some demonstrators have reportedly clashed with police. Hundreds of activists also gathered on the parade route, in a day long rally organised by the Answer Coalition.
loading image
IBT TV
47 feared dead in Pakistan Airlines plane crash ATR-42
Most popular