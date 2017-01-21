- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Thousands protest Donald Trump inauguration on streets of Washington DC
Thousands of people across Washington DC have taken to the streets to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. Dozens have been arrested throughout the city, and some demonstrators have reportedly clashed with police. Hundreds of activists also gathered on the parade route, in a day long rally organised by the Answer Coalition.
