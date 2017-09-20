Spanish police entered offices of the Catalan regions economy, interior, foreign affairs, welfare, telecommunications and tax departments, on 20 September and arrested Catalonias junior economy minister. The arrest sparked thousands of pro-independence voters to gather outside Catalan regions economy ministry building.
Thousands protest after Spanish police raid Catalan ministry ahead of banned independence vote
- September 20, 2017 21:37 IST
