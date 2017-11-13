Thousands participate in #MeToo rally in Hollywood

Thousands participated in the #MeToo March on 12 November, walking down Hollywood Boulevard in support of victims of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. The #MeToo movement gained traction online when actress Alyssa Milano, following the allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein, sent out a tweet inviting women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted to write me too as a status. Facebook reported that 12 million posts, comments and reactions were recorded within 24 hours of the tweet.