Thousands on strike across US for ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ protest

  • February 17, 2017 15:22 IST
    By Reuters
Thousands on strike across US for ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ protest Close
Thousands of people have walkout of work across America, as part of a national protest demonstrating the importance of immigrants to the country. ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ took place on 16 February in a number of cities across the US, forcing a number of small businesses to close their doors for the day.
loading image
IBT TV
Bloodied brides protest Lebanese rape law
Most popular