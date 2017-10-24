Thousands of zombies and their bikes hit the streets of Key West, Florida, on 22 October dressed in their spookiest costumes as part of Fantasy Fest, the first major special event there since Hurricane Irma struck in early September.
Thousands of zombies dress up for Florida bike ride
- October 24, 2017 16:25 IST
