Thousands of Romanians continue to protest despite corruption decree repeal

More than 100,000 protesters filled Bucharests Victoria Square demanding the governments resignation on 5 February. Demonstrations against high-level corruption entered their sixth day in a row, despite the government repealing a decree decriminalising some graft offences. Initial news of the decrees approval, which would have led to dozens of politicians being shielded from prosecution for corruption, triggered the biggest public protests in Romania since 1989, when the Communist regime of Nicolae Ceausescu collapsed.