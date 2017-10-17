Around 536,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh since 25 August. Recently released aerial drone footage shot by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has shown that thousands continue to cross the Naf River and enter the neighboring country.
Thousands more Rohingya Muslims flee Myanmar
- October 17, 2017 15:44 IST
