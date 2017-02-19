Thousands march through streets of Barcelona demanding more refugee intake by Spain

  • February 19, 2017 15:32 IST
    By Reuters
At least 160,000 people protested against Spain’s refugee policy. They asked their government to allow more refugees into Europe.Organisers claim the protest was the largest pro-refugee demonstration since the beginning of the refugee crisis. Spain pledged to resettle 17,000 refugees but has only accepted 1,100 since 2015.
