Thousands march through streets of Barcelona demanding more refugee intake by Spain
At least 160,000 people protested against Spain’s refugee policy. They asked their government to allow more refugees into Europe.Organisers claim the protest was the largest pro-refugee demonstration since the beginning of the refugee crisis. Spain pledged to resettle 17,000 refugees but has only accepted 1,100 since 2015.
