Thousands march through London in Anti-Brexit protest

Campaigner are marching through London to protest the UK’s Brexit decision. The United for Europe march coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome.Protesters march from Park Lane to the Palace of Westminster, location of the recent terror attack. Some protesters were carrying yellow flowers to commemorate the attack’s victims.Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, Nick Clegg, David Lammy and Jonathan Bartley are attending the march. Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Article 50 on 29 March to begin the exit process.