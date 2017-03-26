Thousands of people took to the streets on London on Saturday (March 25) to protest against Britain's impending exit from the European Union (EU).

The demonstration, named Unite for Europe, saw many people carrying bright blue EU flags as a symbol to maintain unity in the European bloc. The march comes days before Britain is expected to formally begin its separation from the EU.

The United Kingdom voted for a Yes/No referendum on June 23 last year. The referendum asked the Britons if they wanted to stay in the union or not. The end result favoured the 'No' side with 51.9% of votes favouring the separation.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty on Wednesday (March 29), which will set the formal proceedings of Brexit on motion.

The protesters also observed a minute of silence outside the UK Parliament in Westminster where two people were killed and more than 20 were injured in a terror attack earlier this week. A man mowed down many pedestrians with his vehicle and attempted to enter the UK Parliament by stabbing a policeman at the gate. The victims included a policeman and a Spanish teacher. The assailant was shot by police outside the scene of the incident.

Many demonstrators bowed their heads as Big Ben chimed and placed flowers at the parliament's gate to honour the victims of the attack. The organisers of the march had reportedly considered delaying the planned march because of the recent attack to avoid putting extra pressure on British police authorities to ensure security, but nevertheless decided to continue with the march.

A crowd estimate of the march was not provided by the police. The organisers, however, said that more than 25,000 people were present at the demonstration against Brexit. There was also a smaller anti-Brexit protest march organised in Edinburg, Scotland.