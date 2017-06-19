Thousands of people took to the streets of Manchester on 18 June, as the city staged a parade to celebrate how Mancunians came together in the aftermath of last months terror attack at the Manchester Arena.
Thousands line Manchester streets for unity parade after terror attack
- June 19, 2017 17:21 IST
