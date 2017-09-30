Thousands of demonstrators have gathered outside City hall to protest against the independence referendum planned to go ahead in Catalonia on Sunday (October 1st). Tens of thousands are expected to turn up at the polling stations. However the referendum has no legal status and the government are trying to prevent it from going ahead. They have sealed schools which were planned to host polling stations and sent police to the region
Thousands gather outside Madrids city hall in protest of Catalonia independence referendum
Thousands of demonstrators have gathered outside City hall to protest against the independence referendum planned to go ahead in Catalonia on Sunday (October 1st). Tens of thousands are expected to turn up at the polling stations. However the referendum has no legal status and the government are trying to prevent it from going ahead. They have sealed schools which were planned to host polling stations and sent police to the region
- September 30, 2017 22:19 IST
-