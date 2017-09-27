Thousands evacuated as Vanuatu Volcano threatens to erupt Close
Thousands evacuated as Vanuatu Volcano threatens to erupt

More than 6,000 people were moved to emergency shelters on Vanuatus northern island Ambae in the South Pacific as a volcano threatens to erupt, officials said on 26 September. Vanuatu is one of the worlds poorest nations, where locals are almost entirely reliant on food grown in their garden to survive, aid workers said.