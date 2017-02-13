- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
-
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
Thousands evacuated after massive hole threatens to collapse California dam
A 200-foot long, 30-foot deep hole has been discovered in the Oroville Dam in Northern California, causing nearly 200,000 people to be evacuated. If the dam collapses, huge amounts of flood water could descend onto neighbouring towns.
Most popular