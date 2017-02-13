Thousands evacuated after massive hole threatens to collapse California dam

  • February 13, 2017 15:47 IST
    By Storyful
A 200-foot long, 30-foot deep hole has been discovered in the Oroville Dam in Northern California, causing nearly 200,000 people to be evacuated. If the dam collapses, huge amounts of flood water could descend onto neighbouring towns.
