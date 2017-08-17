What did we just see! Almost a month after Thor: Ragnarok dropped its first trailer at Comic-Con, Marvel released the Japanese trailer of Thor 3. And well, it has a surprise no one expected.

The first trailer released featured the mighty Incredible Hulk and teased the green superhero and Thor's equation. But the new trailer brought back memories of the post credit scene of Doctor Strange.

In the new trailer, director Taika Waititi revealed the first look of Benedict Cumberbatch in the Marvel movie. The glimpse is short but Doctor Strange informs Thor that he senses a "great change" in his future. "Destiny has dire plans for you my friend," Strange says. Thor replies, "I have dire plans for destiny."

The actors are seen in the Sanctum Sanctorum, assumingly New York, when the interaction takes place. The trailer then proceeds to replicate the Comic-Con trailer.

While it is known that Doctor Strange will play a crucial role in Thor 3, details about his screen timing and how big his role will be is still unknown. It was during the filming of Thor: Ragnarok last year that fans spotted a Doctor Strange reference. It was in the post credit scene that it was confirmed the two superheroes will be uniting.

According to the post credit scene, it has been clear that Doctor Strange will help Thor in finding Odin. The father of Loki and Thor mysteriously disappears at the end of Thor: The Dark World and the makers leave the movie on a cliff-hanger note.

An ample number of Thor 3's filming photos surfaced online teasing Odin has become a hobo on Earth and Thor has the address of Doctor Strange last year. So it is safe to say that Cumberbatch's role will be limited to the subplot of the movie.

Thor: Ragnarok releases on November 3 this year.

Watch the Thor: Ragnarok's Japanese trailer below:

Doctor Strange post credits scene: