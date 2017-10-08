Thor: Ragnarok will set the platform for Avengers: Infinity War in less than a month. The movie is promised to be unlike other Marvel movies the studio has released. While fans are already excited about the film's release, the Chris Hemsworth-starrer is teasing fans with new footage frequently.

While they are not dropping major spoilers, Taika Waititi is adding a little more of the new footage to the exciting teasers. Recently, a TV spot was released feature two new crucial spoilers – Thor's hammer is destroyed in a completely different location than it was first seen in the trailers and short hair Thor sitting on the Throne of Asgard inviting Hela for a battle.

Also Read: Avengers: Infinity War trailer reveals MAJOR Thor: Ragnarok spoiler; Thanos is not the ONLY villain [PHOTOS]

These two scenes lasted merely a few seconds earlier. But now, there is new footage released online that shows a more to both the scenes. Discussing Cate Blanchett's role as Marvel's first female villain, the makers tease the action-packed sequences featuring Thor and Hela.

In the short clip shared, a better look at Thor seated on the throne is seen as Hela walks in demanding him to get off. "You're in my seat," she says, asking him to get off it immediately. To which Thor replies, "I would love for someone else to rule but it can't be you. You're just... the worst."

The scene tease is followed by a sneak peek of the epic fight scene between the two. The short clip also reveals that during the Mjolnir's destruction, Thor is accompanied by Loki star Tom Hiddleston in the shot. The scene sort of confirms the theory that the destruction was reshot in Atlanta in the summer and the picture was shared by Hemsworth's trainer online in August.

Another clip has been shared on Tumblr which shows Valkyrie and Loki in a knife battle. The scene is part of an interview of Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson discussing her role in the movie. As part of it, fans get to see the actress and Hiddleston indulge in a quick fight before Valkyrie takes down shocked Loki.

Thor: Ragnarok releases on November 3.