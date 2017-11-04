Thor: Ragnarok released in the US, India and many other international markets on November 3. The Marvel movie has received rave reviews and was expected to open with a glorious box office collection.

The first-day collections from different markets are in, and Thor: Ragnarok is indeed becoming one of the best Marvel movies yet. The Chris Hemsworth-Mark Ruffalo-starrer is speeding towards the $100-million mark, as expected.

Also Read: Thor: Ragnarok review – Marvel's best movie yet has one disappointment

India collections:

Thor: Ragnarok has witnessed one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood movie in India this year.

Shows in different metro cities ran houseful on Friday, and as a result Thor 3 made Rs 9.91 crore (gross) collections in India.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ragnarok has recorded a nett collection of Rs 7.73 crore on the release day. The film's collection is expected to grow further over the weekend.

#ThorRagnarok has one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India... Fri ₹ 7.73 cr Nett. GrossBOC: ₹ 9.91 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2017

Numbers recorded by Bollywood Hungama reveal that Thor: Ragnarok places itself on the second spot with the opening day collections. The film stands behind another Marvel movie — Spider-Man: Homecoming — released in July this year.

The Tom Holland-starrer collected Rs 9.36 crore on the opening day. Thor 3 marginally beat Annabelle: Creation (released in August). The horror flick released to a whopping Rs 7.40 crore opening box office collection.

It also places itself high above Fast and Furious 8 (Rs 6.29 crore), Logan (Rs 4.75 crore) and Transformers: The Last Knight (Rs 5.50 crore).

Thor: Ragnarok's US opening day collections:

On the US front, Deadline reported that the film opened to $46 million on Friday. The collections include $14.5 million from Thursday preview shows.

These numbers come as a huge relief for the film industry as 2017 saw the worst summer ticket sales in 11 years.

Although there were movies like It, Annabelle: Creation, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 that had an amazing run at the box office, there were more flops than hits this year.

Thor: Ragnarok worldwide box office collections:

As of now, including the opening day collections, preview shows, and advance releases in numerous markets, the collection for Thor: Ragnarok stands at $179 million.

This includes $164.5 million from early releases, $16 million opening-day collections from China, $4.4 million from Germany and $3 million from Mexico.

Deadline reported that Thor: Ragnarok's top 10 markets are: The UK ($21.3 million), South Korea ($19.3 million), Brazil ($13.7 million), France ($11.9 million), Australia ($11 million), Indonesia ($7.7 million), Italy ($6.4 million), Taiwan ($6.3 million), the Philippines ($5.6 million) and Spain ($5.4 million).

Variety predicted that Thor: Ragnraok's opening weekend collections would come to a marvellous $115 million in North America.