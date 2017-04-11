The teaser trailer of upcoming Marvel movie, Thor: Ragnarok, has been released and the clip features high-octane action sequences involving Thor, Hulk, Hela and Loki.

The footage opens showing Chris Hemsworth's character, Thor, in a new world and also shed some details about his enchanted hammer, Mjolnir. He is taken captive by antagonist Hela, who crushed his trusted weapon with her bare hands during a showdown.

The only way for Thor to return to Asgard is by proving his strength. Meaning, he will have to face his former teammate, Hulk, and should also participate in an inter-galactic gladiatorial battle.

The teaser trailer shows Thor getting ready to fight Hulk, and he come up with this classic one-liner: "Yes! We know each other. He's a friend from work."

However, the highlight of Thor: Ragnarok teaser trailer is the comeback of Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Though he makes a flash appearance in the clip, the fans are overjoyed by his inclusion.

"Didn't know I needed Loki & Jeff Goldblum sitting across one another on a gigantic sofa like a divorced couple but here I am," wrote a Twitter user.

"Can you believe it's been *five years* since "Puny God" in The Avengers? Crazy big crowd reactions the world over. Thor & Loki both remember," commented another netizen.

Check out a few other Twitter messages on Thor: Ragnarok teaser trailer:

not enough tweets about loki's luscious curls????? pic.twitter.com/sVHkiJWg49 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) 10 April 2017

Here is the new teaser trailer of Thor: Ragnarok, which will be released on November 3: