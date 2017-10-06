Chris Hemsworth returns as the Marvel superhero this November in Thor: Ragnarok with his hammer missing. The trailers have revealed that Goddess of Death Hela destroys his beloved Mjolnir. However, there was one major difference in the trailer and a new TV spot with the connection to the destruction of the hammer – the location.

Promoting the shocking change of events from the third Thor movie, Marvel has been focusing on the hammer being destroyed by Hela. While the first trailers saw that the destruction takes place in an alley in New York, the new TV spot changes the set up to an open green ground with no one around. Is this the result of the reshoots?

The initial scene – with the dark alley background – is speculated to take place moments after the Doctor Strange extended scene featuring Thor would take place. The scene features Hemsworth sporting his longer locks whereas major parts of the movie see him in his new hairstyle.

If the new clip is observed closely, the changed location seemed like an extreme CGI technique used to put the empty field in the background. The background looks a little tacky but it could be speculated that the changed set-up could just be a facade for another scene and Marvel is using the disguise to hide a bigger picture and event in New York.

Last week, Comic Book reported that a new theory suggested that Odin has been guarding the infinity stone in New York and Hela finds her way to the city and takes possession of the final stone. The theory suggests that's how she gets her powers and destroys the Mjolnir. The changed background could mean that Marvel is trying to divert fans' attention from the marketed moment to Thor sitting on Asgard's throne, as shown in the new TV spot.

The reshot scene added to the TV spot pours more fuel to the rumour mill. Fans note that this is not the first time that green set up popped up in connection to Thor 3. In August, Hemsworth's personal trainer Luke Zocchi shared an image on Instagram from the sets of Thor: Ragnarok. Behind the trainer, Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are seen in costume and with Hemsworth in the pre-haircut phase.

The picture was posted as a "Throwback Thursday" and bears similarities to that of the new scene. The hashtags mention that the scene was being shot in Atlanta whereas Thor 3's major filming took place in Australia, Screen Rant shares. Only the reshoots took place in Georgia. So it could be speculated that the scene was done as part of the reshoots.

It was reported that Thor: Ragnarok's reshoots lasted for just three weeks and most of it involved the early sequences. So the changed sequence falls in line with the reshoot rumour. But it is to see how and what Taika Waitti has in store for fans.

Thor: Ragnarok releases on November 3.