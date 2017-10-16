In an unfortunate turn of events last week, The Incredible Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed 15 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok. Actively sharing moments from the first Thor 3 worldwide premiere's red carpet via Instagram live, the actor forgot to switch the app off before the screening began and shared an audio preview of the Marvel movie.

Serving some spoilers on the platter for fans, the actor was mercilessly trolled on social media platforms. Many even compared him to Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland and called Ruffalo as bad secret keeper.

While this accident made fans presume that the actor would have faced the wrath of Marvel, he seems to have got away with just a ban of sorts. Walking on the red carpet of the Sydney premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, the actor took to Snapchat this time and took a dig at himself for the leak.

Talking to fans, the actor teased them that he would have live-streamed the other half of Thor 3 if "I had my Instagram live on." He said: "Hi Marvel fans, I'm here at the Thor 3 premiere and it's kicking ass and we're having the best time and wish you were here. If I had my Instagram live on I could let you watch the other half of the movie," he said.

Though this doesn't clarify if his account has been handed over to a social media manager or if Marvel has asked him to stay away from the app during premieres, fans have noted that the actor hasn't posted many Instagram stories following the incident. However, it sure looks like the actor has learnt from his mistakes and instead of sulking, embracing the moment and moving on.

Amid this fiasco, Holland also joined fans to take a dig at his Avenger co-star and put forward a hilarious demand to Marvel. The actor, referring to the Thor: Ragnarok leak, took a dig at Ruffalo and tweeted: "Now that Mark Ruffalo is officially the worst avengers secret keeper..." and added his demand: "can I get my script?" referring to the Avengers: Infinity War script.

Now that @MarkRuffalo is officially the worst avengers secret keeper... can I get my script? — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) October 15, 2017

Earlier this year, the actor admitted that Marvel has trust issues with the Spider-Man actor. Talking to ComicBook.com, the actor said, "I don't know anything about [Infinity War], if I'm honest. I just know I'm in it... The funny thing is about that movie is I showed up and I was like, 'Can I read the script?' And they were like, 'No, you're terrible at keeping secrets.'"

While Thor: Ragnarok releases on November 3, Avengers: Infinity War is slated to hit theatres on May 4, 2018.