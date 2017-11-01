Thor: Ragnarok is slated to hit theatres in two days and the film is expected to have a grand box office opening. But unfortunately, the Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo-starrer has been leaked online days before the US premiere.

The film released in a few markets last week and a recording from one of these shows has been shared online and doing the rounds on several messaging apps. Although leaked, the film is not completely available.

It has been reported that the film's runtime is two hours and ten minutes. The leaked movie is limited to just two hours. It is now to see how Thor: Ragnarok's box office collections will impact from the leak.

Thor 3 opened in several markets last weekend which included the UK, Australia, Brazil and South Korea to name a few. It is still unknown where the film's leak originated but the download link is spreading like fire.

With an early start, Ragnarok has got a jumpstart on the opening weekend collections. The film has earned an approximate of $107 million at the international box office. With regard to domestic, the film is expected to surpass the $100 million mark as well.

Trade analysts are now predicting the Thor: Ragnarok's worldwide box office collection, until Sunday, is expected to stand at a thunderous $400 million. Deadline reports that the movie will already have a global box office total of $150 million by Thursday, excluding the Thursday preview shows.

Once the worldwide release takes place, the film is expected to surpass $400 million soon after the US release. With the domestic projections hinting an opening weekend collection anywhere between $100 and $125 million, the site reveals that the China box office collections will contribute another whopping $50 million by the end of the opening weekend.

It is safe to say that Thor: Ragnarok will be one of the biggest and highest grossing movies of 2017. The film release on November 3.

Thor: Ragnarok trailer