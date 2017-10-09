Chris Hemsworth returns for his third standalone movie, Thor: Ragnarok. With the trailer and TV spots garnering amazing responses from fans online, the movie's initial reactions are awesome.

Ever since the movie's first look dropped, Thor 3 has been promoted as an unusual Marvel movie. And it looks like the film stands by its promise. The first reactions from the movie not only call Thor: Ragnarok an amazing watch but a few have also termed it as the most fun Marvel movie till date.

Though it was known that Thor actor Hemsworth, The Incredible Hulk star Mark Ruffalo, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston and Goddess of Death Hela actress Cate Blanchett were bound to steal the limelight, numerous critics have specially mentioned Tessa Thompson's performance in the movie.

Germain Lussier of io9 tweeted praising the actress. "Thor: Ragnarok is just plain fun. It's hilarious from start to finish with quirky performances & exciting action. Tessa Thompson is the MVP," he wrote.

Entertainment editor of Bustle, Anna Klassen tweeted, "THOR is fun. Like stupid silly fun. A solid popcorn flick. Chris Hemsworth is a certified comedian. Jeff Goldblum was my favorite part of THOR: RAGNAROK. Nonsensical and kooky as ever."

Jim Voodooda of IGN movies called Thor: Ragnarok as the best Thor movie yet. "#ThorRagnarok is the best Thor movie BUT still think it's really good not awesome. Hemsworth, Hulk & Tessa all great, though. And Goldblum!"

Here are a few other reactions:

#ThorRagnarok is a ton of fun! Self-contained MCU plot, but character work is awesome, and the adventure a thrill. Best of the Thor movies! pic.twitter.com/tQ8DuCcwxM — Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) October 9, 2017

Hulk is once again the scene-stealer, and a lot of it is that he can finally talk. Great to see him back on the big screen. #ThorRagnarok — Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is laugh out loud funny from start to finish. Stumbles a bit in the first act, but it triumphs when it gets weird with it. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is magnificent. They added so much humor that goes perfect w the action. @TessaThompson_x is Badass @MarkRuffalo is incredible — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is SO much fun I almost can't take it. The best: Thor movie, Cate Blanchett scene stealing, Jeff Goldblum Goldblum-ing. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is the best Thor movie BUT still think it’s really good not awesome. Hemsworth, Hulk & Tessa all great, though. And Goldblum! pic.twitter.com/rY6ItFzdjN — Jim Voodooda (@JimVejvoda) October 9, 2017

I just saw #ThorRagnarok and Marvel has 100% done it again. Great action, tons of laughs, and some fantastic superhero action. — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok ⚡️ABSOLUTELY ROCKS! I was totally blown away by the story, action, effects, performances, & one of Marvel's best soundtracks! pic.twitter.com/I6ZA9l6pEc — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok was amazing! Best Marvel movie yet! Taika does not disappoint. It was hilarious!! Playing on November 3rd everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Vyfm4KZIot — Brandon #1 Tarontula (@thekingsmans) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok: a goofy good time. Easily the funniest non-Guardians MCU flick – EVERYONE in it is funny. Great music (Mothersbaugh), fights. — David Daniel (@CNNLADavid) October 9, 2017

The initial reactions to #ThorRagnarok are VERY positive, with critics praising the film's performances, story, humor and the music! pic.twitter.com/0Jqg6lkSko — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) October 9, 2017

During initial promotions, director Taika Waititi had promised that fans will get to see the funny side of Hemsworth in this Thor movie. With the reactions praising his humorous role, it looks like Waititi has kept his word. Thor: Ragnarok releases on November 3.