The wait for Thor: Ragnarok is going to come to an end soon. The Chris Hemsworth starrer is slated to premiere in the US on November 3. But when is it releasing in India?

According to a new clip shared by Marvel on their Instagram handle, the studio seems to have confirmed Thor: Ragnarok's India or rather international release date.

A voice over in the clip sort of confirmed that the movie is releasing everywhere on the same day as the US release date. Which means, Indian fans will watch Thor, Loki, The Big Guy (The Incredible Hulk) and Valkryrie form the Revengers on the first weekend of November. Even the listing on Book My Show confirms that the film is slated to release on November 3, in India.

Thor 3 will watch the Revengers fight against Hela, Goddess of Death as the story eventually leads up to Avengers: Infinity War. The film, which also features a Doctor Strange cameo, is rumoured to feature the Guardians of the Galaxy cast in one of the post credit scenes.

Screen Rant reported that Thor: Ragnarok will feature two post-credits scene, after all what's a Marvel movie without a post-credits scene huh! While one will focus on GotG cast crossover, there are also speculations that the other could be a funny moment featuring the cast of movie.

Early reviews of the movie have termed Thor: Ragnarok as the funniest Thor movie yet and possibly the longest Thor movie. According to the run disclosed by British Board of Film Classification, the film is expected to be two hours and 10 minutes long.

The first Thor movie was one hour and 55 minutes and Thor: The Dark World was one hour and 52 minutes. Director Waititi once indicated that the film would wrap up in a span of 100 minutes, making it the shortest Thor movie. But with the movie serving as a catalyst to Infinity War, the extended run time could mean more Easter Eggs are placed for viewers to enjoy.