If you thought Loki was a villain the Avengers should be wary of following the Avengers: Age of Ultron, think again. Thor: Ragnarok will feature a super villain scarier than Loki. Cate Blanchett's Hela is going to overshadow most villains the Avengers have faced. The Goddess of Death will get a new life owing to Loki's lax rule resulting in a battle that will involve Hulk and Doctor Strange.

But what exactly can fans expect from Thor 3? Director Taika Waititi, in his signature style, told The Guardian that it will be "Taika-esque". In an interview to the website, he confronts the question about fans' disappointment regarding Thor's new hair style and goes on to subtly drop a spoiler. He says, "Crazier things happen to Thor than new hair."

Also Read: From Jane and Thor break-up to Hulk and Dr Strange appearance, here's everything you need to know about Thor: Ragnarok

The filmmaker discussed the changes he made to the Thor: Ragnarok. He said that he always dreamt of making a Marvel movie. But he made sure he was making a movie and not an episode. "With 'Thor,' I'm trying not to do any other things. There'd be nothing worse than the film not being as good as I think it's going to be because I didn't spend enough time on it. I don't want my focus pulled away, as it usually is," he explained.

Filmmaking is an unexplainable art and Waititi knows it best since he is always short of words when someone asks him what his films are about. He has a few elements that form the definition of his films. These elements will be evident in Thor: Ragnarok. He reveals, "If someone asked, 'What are your films like?' the best I can come up with is that they're, like, a fine balance between comedy and drama. And they deal mainly with the clumsiness of humanity."

Entertainment Weekly had revealed earlier that Thor 3 will see Chris Hemsworth's funny side come out. During the promotion of Kong: Skull Island, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston revealed that the two brothers (Thor and Loki) will come together to fight against the Goddess of Death, Hela. When the two brothers with broken relationships come together, there will be drama. So there are two important elements of a Waititi movie.

Taking the Thor franchise outside the Marvel world, fans are excited to find out what new things the New Zealand director has to offer. Even the director is excited to present Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), The Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) together on the screen.

Thor 3 also plays an important role in the Marvel series as it builds up to the Avengers: Infinity War releasing next year. The movie will be released on November 3.