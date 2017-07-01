Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (also spelt Thondimuthalum Dhriksakshiyum), the second directorial venture of Dileesh Pothan after blockbuster Malayalam family entertainer Maheshinte Prathikaram, has opened to a good response from the audience. The fans have also appreciated various moments that prove Pothettan's brilliance along with the natural performances of actors.

Fahadh Faasil appears as a nameless thief in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu (Prasad), debutant Nimisha Sajayan (Sreeja), Alencier Ley (Chandran), among many others in main roles. Interestingly, Kasaragod circle inspector Siby K Thomas who plays sub-inspector Sajan, also delivers an impressive performance in the movie.

The realistic acting, fantastic script by Sajeev Pazhoor, beautiful cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, Bijibal's catchy music and Dileesh's brilliant direction stand out in the making of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which is expected to make wonders at the box office. It was screened with houseful shows in almost all the theatres on the opening day.

Many celebrities, including Lijo Jose Pellissery, Sujith Vaassudev, Govind P Menon, Anand Madhusoodanan, Rajesh Gopinadhan, Abhiram Suresh Unnithan, among others have commented good words on Dileesh's Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and tagged it to be one of the best movies released in 2017.

Sreedhar Pillai

#ThondimuthalumDriksakshiyum 4/5. Excellent. Director #DileeshPothan strikes gold again, another gem from Malayalam. Story, casting perfect. Is there a better actor among new gen stars in Malayalam than @twitfahadh? He is superb in a difficult role. Fresh writing (Sanjeev)sparkling dialogues(Shyam)laced with realistic packaging & lots of humour-#Dileesh. SurajVenjaranmoodu, awesome performance. #Alencier fabulous & new girl #Nimisha apt,super supporting actors.#RajeevRavi's camera speaks volumes. # Kasargod and #Vaikkom location looks so good. #DileeshPothan

Akhil Sathyan

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is brilliant and it belongs to World Cinema. So does Fahadh Faasil

