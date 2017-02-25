Thomas Pesquet
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Thomas Pesquet of France waves before space a suit check at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil ZhumatovReuters

Thomas Pesquet indeed minds when conspiracy theorists don't seem to take his work seriously. He even says that pessimists will even go to the extent of calling his photos fake.

On Thursday, Pesquet took a selfie outside International Space Station (ISS), which shows the 38-year-old French astronaut conducting a space walk, to directly address the conspiracy theorists. He also highlighted that conspiracy theorists will still consider the photo as another fake.

ISS is a habitable artificial satellite in low Earth orbit which serves as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory for astronauts to conduct experiments in human biology, physics, astronomy and meteorology.

But according to conspiracy theorists, the ISS is a hoax. They have nicknamed it as 'International Fake Station.' Some theorists even say that ISS does exist, but is an empty orbiting tin can with space walks faked on Earth inside a swimming pool.

In November 2016, astronaut Andrey Borisenko, who was a part of RT's Space 360 project, was also accused of fooling people that Earth is flat when he told viewers: "You can see from here that the Earth is round – no elephants or whales holding it up."

Apart from the photo as an answer to beliefs of conspiracy theorists, Pesquet, who is in ISS since November 2016, has been active on Twitter with his mesmerising photos of Earth from space.

Here are a few of them.

