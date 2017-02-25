Thomas Pesquet indeed minds when conspiracy theorists don't seem to take his work seriously. He even says that pessimists will even go to the extent of calling his photos fake.

On Thursday, Pesquet took a selfie outside International Space Station (ISS), which shows the 38-year-old French astronaut conducting a space walk, to directly address the conspiracy theorists. He also highlighted that conspiracy theorists will still consider the photo as another fake.

Here’s for conspiracy theorists who believe we are in a hangar, on a fake Space Station… oh they will think this picture is fake too ;) #TBT pic.twitter.com/UpMpT8GTn5 — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) February 23, 2017

ISS is a habitable artificial satellite in low Earth orbit which serves as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory for astronauts to conduct experiments in human biology, physics, astronomy and meteorology.

Sleeping & washing are as essential on @Space_Station as on Earth, the practicalities are just not the same: #blog https://t.co/4M4cSvU1SN pic.twitter.com/bI5K3aoFR7 — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) February 24, 2017

But according to conspiracy theorists, the ISS is a hoax. They have nicknamed it as 'International Fake Station.' Some theorists even say that ISS does exist, but is an empty orbiting tin can with space walks faked on Earth inside a swimming pool.

In November 2016, astronaut Andrey Borisenko, who was a part of RT's Space 360 project, was also accused of fooling people that Earth is flat when he told viewers: "You can see from here that the Earth is round – no elephants or whales holding it up."

Apart from the photo as an answer to beliefs of conspiracy theorists, Pesquet, who is in ISS since November 2016, has been active on Twitter with his mesmerising photos of Earth from space.

Here are a few of them.

The Aswan dam: a site that is practically… pharaonic ;)

Le barrage d’Assouan: un chantier proprement… pharaonique ;) pic.twitter.com/lhj4uDp7TK — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) February 22, 2017