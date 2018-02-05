Young Mega family heroes Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej are gearing up to lock horns with their next movies Tholi Prema and Inttelligent clashing at the worldwide box office this weekend.

Inttelligent is a romantic action drama based on real-life incidents that took place at Kukatpally in Hyderabad in 2014. Siva Akula has written the story for the film, which has been directed by VV Vinayak and produced by C Kalyan under the banner CK Entertainments.

Sai Dharam Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are playing the leads in the movie, while Nassar, Brahmanandam, Posani Krishna Murali and Saptagiri essay key roles.

On the other hand, Tholi Prema is a romantic comedy film written and directed by debutant Venky Atluri and produced by BVSN Prasad under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

Varun Tej and Raashi Khanna are playing the lead roles, while Sapna Pabbi, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Suhasini Maniratnam and Vidyullekha Raman are in the supporting cast.

Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej have starred in nine and seven movies, respectively. Sai Dharam Tej is yet to get a big break in his career, while Varun Tej has delivered two big hits like Fidaa and Kanche.

Sai Dharam Tej has been doing mass entertainer films, while Varun Tej is known for selecting unique scripts. If we have to go by their success rate, Varun Tej has a bigger fan base than Sai Dharam Tej.

The teasers and trailers of Tholi Prema and Inttelligent were released on the official YouTube channels of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and CK Entertainment Pvt Ltd, respectively.

Aditya Music, which holds the audio rights of both the movies, released their songs and music videos on its YouTube channel.

The promos of both films have got a good response, but Tholi Prema is a notch higher than Inttelligent. Here is a table detailing the views for their various videos released on the above-mentioned YouTube channels.

Promos Tholi Prema Inttelligent Trailer 3,582,900 1,058,893 Teaser 4,364,587 2,308,419 Jukebox 1,416,718 402,198 Song Teasers 7,583,436 2,598,295 Total Views 16,947,641 6,367,805

Given these numbers, Tholi Prema can be expected to lead the race at the box office, beating Inttelligent. But the Sai Dharam Tej-starrer has some advantages that might help it beat the Varun Tej-starrer.

Firstly, Inttelligent is directed by ace filmmaker VV Vinayak of Khaidi No 150 fame. The director has a huge fan base, which will boost its collection at the box office. Secondly, two of its songs were released by Prabhas and Balakrishna, whose fans might also be interested to watch it. Thirdly, the movie is hitting the screens across the globe on February 9, a day before the release of Tholi Prema.

These aspects will definitely get Inttelligent a big opening, but the word of mouth will decide its collection at the worldwide box office on the following days. A positive response to it will take a toll on the collection of Tholi Prema, which may struggle to get a bigger opening at the box office. If the former gets negative talk, the Varun Tej-starrer has a better chance of rocking the box office.