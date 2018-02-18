After Tholi Prema registering a huge success at the worldwide box office, megastar Chiranjeevi felicitated Varun Tej, director Atluri Venky, SS Thaman and the team behind the film on February 15.

Tholi Prema has collected approximately Rs 35 crore at the worldwide box office in the first week. In seven days, the movie has gone on to recover 18.50 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 23 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie garnered rave reviews from many including some celebs and Chiranjeevi is one among them.

Impressed by Tholi Prema, Chiranjeevi decided to meet the Tholi Prema team on February 15. The megastar felicitated Varun Tej, director Atluri Venky, SS Thaman and BVSN Prasad with shawls and lauded their work. The team was all thrilled to receive this special honor from the actor.

Atluri Venky has made his debut as an independent director and scriptwriter with Tholi Prema. Getting appreciations from megastar Chiranjeevi was a big thing for this debutante. Soon after receiving the honor, he tweeted on February 15, "Thanks a lot Chiranjeevi garu. Spending time with you was a childhood dream. Tick in my checklist☑️ "

SS Thaman, who composed the songs and background score of the film that went on to become one of the highlights Tholi Prema, tweeted, "Always a great feeling to be with our Super Positive EnergetiC #BOSS !! Great man with a great heart ♥️ Appreciated #tholiprema songs & #bgm frm the heart !! ✨ Simply got blown awaY his cheerful encouragement & tats wat is needed to think biG & work better for the best ♥️"

Varun Tej shared some photos featuring Chiranjeevi felicitating the Tholi Prema team on his Twitter page and wrote on Feb 16, "And this happened yesterday!!! Such lovely words from the Megastar himself about #Tholiprema Each and everything tht you've said to me and my team is really inspiring! "

Varun Tej tweeted on February 12: "Tholi Prema ❤ I would like to thank each and everyone who's been a part of our journey!! And a big thank you to the audience for the love and support!! Thanks once again from the entire team of #Tholiprema for making this one memorable!"