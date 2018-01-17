Ninnila song from Varun Tej's Tholi Prema has struck a chord with the music lovers and are listening to it on a loop. The SS Thaman composition's lyrical video had already made over half a million views on YouTube.

Ninnila is a romantic melody and Srimani wrote its lyrics. Popular Bollywood singer Armaan Malik. Aditya Music, which has acquired its audio rights, released it as Sankranti treat on January 15.

The lyrical video of song Ninnila has received 503,444 views, 15,000 likes, 352 dislikes and 715 comments on YouTube so far. Besides, the song was also released on other digital music platforms like Saavn, Wynk Music, Jio Music, Gaana and Raaga, where it garnered a superb response from the listeners.

Srimani's beautiful lyrics, SS Thaman's melodious music and Armaan Malik's soothing voice are the highlights of the song. Netizens have been widely sharing the song among their friends thereby making it viral. Several took to Twitter to share their review on the track and here are some of them.

Marish Eulalin TR @marisheulalin

Recent addict #Ninnila cutiee prettie gorgeous awesome ❤ song frm #Tholiprema amazing lovely tunes by lovely tunes maker @MusicThaman ✌️❤ currently hearing continuously 4*tym mannnnn ❤ Marish

BHARATH ANE NENU❤‏ @SaiVan16

@MusicThaman #tholipremafirstsingle #Ninnila srimani lyrics, @MusicThaman Music simply rocking Repeat mode on ❤ Thank you @MusicThaman. It's festiv feast for all music lovers.

Saikrishnakarthik @urskarthee

#Ninnila on loop in saavn now @MusicThaman emadhya full form lo unav ga bhayya all songs kummestunav Waiting for tholiprema title song love that big song in the teaser Loved the lyric ee Varshaniki Sparshunte ni Manase thaaakenu gaaa more in ur voice ❤️

Jagadish @rulzout

@MusicThaman bro ihv heard you in an interview saying that you were so much eager to do a pure love story. now you got #tholiprema. After hearing #ninnila song, shows how much ur passionate about music and i think rest of album will make impeccable and most humming 1 #allthebest

