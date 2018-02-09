Director Venky Atluri's Telugu movie Tholi Prema featuring Varun Tej and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, received positive reviews and good ratings from the audiences.

Tholi Prema is a romantic comedy entertainer and dubutante Venky Atluri has written the story and screenplay for the movie, which has been produced by BVSN Prasad under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 2.13 hours.

Performances: Varun Tej has done a good job and his performance is the highlight of Tholi Prema. Rashi Khanna has delivered good performance and her glamour and chemistry with the hero are among the attractions of the film. Sapna Pabbi, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Suhasini Maniratnam and Vidyullekha Raman have done justice to their roles, say the audiences.

Technical: Tholi Prema has decent production and George C. Williams' beautiful picturisation, SS Thaman's songs and background score and Navin Nooli's editing are the attractions on the techinical front, say the viewers.

Tholi Prema review live update: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audiences' response.

Kiran

#Tholiprema One word review :: must watch movie DOP too good @MusicThaman music big hlii8 . @IAmVarunTej @RaashiKhanna both acting and chemistry superb .(3.5/5)

Vamshi Paidipally

#Tholiprema..Jst watched "Tholi Prema"..Superb Love Ride..Just watch it to Relive and Celebrate Your First Love.. @IAmVarunTej & @RaashiKhanna at their Best..Superb Debut for @dirvenky_atluri..Amazing Soundtrack by @MusicThaman Beautiful visuals by @george_dop..Great Team Work

God of Masses

Super 1st half Good 2nd half Raashi, Varun too good Visuals, Dialogues, BGM HIT #Tholiprema

Gopal Alapati

Rakhi scene & Interval scene chithakottadu.. First half Too good #TholiPrema Second half konchemm down aindi kani, overall ga parledu #TholiPrema

Sushanth Nallapareddy

#Tholiprema is flat and cliched Romaric Comedy which has very few moments. Avg at the best. But happy that title track was shot well. Have to say that I was disappointed overall. Theda ga start aina peak lo interval... pretty good first half. #TholiPrema

Arjun Aj

#TholiPrema First half : Average... Forced Love, Not impressive... Expecting good second half... #Tholiprema : Disappointed... Just few moments...Flat, No emotional connectivity... Nothing New... Comedy scenes ... OK First half, bad second half... Title song, vinnane song good on screen..overall Not good movie for me...

Mirchi9

#TholiPrema first half is passable. The picturization of songs elevates them on screen. Final Report: The chemistry between the lead pair and songs, along with a fab production values makes #TholiPrema a decent one time watch. Predictable story and the title weigh the film down overall.

Telugu360