Varun Tej's two-week-old movie Tholi Prema crossed the $1-million mark at the US box office in 14 days, while Nani's maiden production Awe inched toward this mark in the country.

Despite clashing with Awe and other new releases, Tholi Prema fared well in its second week and collected a total of $998,444 at the US box office in 13 days. The movie needed less than $2,000 to cross the $1-million mark. It clashed with new releases of this week, but continued to keep doing well in the country.

Tholi Prema collected $14,307 at the US box office on its 14th day, taking its total collection to $1,012,752. It has become the second film of Varun Tej to cross the $1-million mark after Fidaa. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#TholiPrema collects $14,307 on third Friday in USA and total gross is $1,012,752."

On the other hand, Awe, which was distributed by Nirvana Cinemas, received a fantastic response and collected $699,659 at the US box office in its opening week. After seeing the huge response, the distributors increased its screen count by releasing it in new locations where it was in demand.

The multi-starrer continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters in the country. Awe collected $29,036 at the US box office on its second Friday and its eight-day total collection has now reached $728,695 in the country. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#Awe collects $29,036 from 84 locations on second Friday and total USA gross is $728,695."

The Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen and Regina Cassandra-starrer needs to collect $271,305 to cross the $1-million mark at the US box office. As per early trends, Awe has collected over $50,000 on its second Saturday. Its current pace of collection indicates that the film will cross the $900,000 mark in its second week. The movie is expected to cross the $1-million mark in its third week.