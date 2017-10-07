If you're cramped up on funds, yet need a smartphone that doesn't make you feel as if you belong to the 80's, there are plenty options in the market. It's safe to say that the Indian smartphone market is crowded with manufacturers launching new smartphones every alternate day to keep up with the competition. When there is no lack of options, filtering down gets tougher.

In the affordable smartphone segment, where smartphones are priced less than Rs10,000, there are brands like Xiaomi, Lenovo, Motorola, Nokia, Coolpad and others to offer worthy features. But the list doesn't end there. Swipe Technologies has proved its worth in the race and continues to make its presence felt.

Swipe's latest entry will make other OEMs uncomfortable as it is making a move against all other sub-Rs 7,000 smartphones in India. Xiaomi Redmi 4, for one, gets a tough competition from Swipe's all-new Elite Pro.

Swipe Elite Pro is priced at Rs. 6,999 and it will be available exclusively on Snapdeal October 8 onwards. The overall design of the handset is quite appealing and distances itself from the usual. There's a fingerprint scanner at the back, the bezels are slim, and has a sleek body with metal-brushed back.

The real competition is beyond the looks. Swipe Elite Pro matches Redmi 4, and then it offers higher RAM and storage capacity for the same price. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 425 chipset, 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage up to 128GB.

The 4G VoLTE smartphone comes equipped with a 2,500mAh battery, Android 6.0 Marshmallow with FreedomOS on top and has impressive optics with a 13MP rear-facing sensor and an 8MP front snapper. The Elite Pro has a compact 5-inch display with 720p resolution.

With these features and low price tag, Swipe is targeting customers in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities.

"The ELITE Pro is a testament to Swipe's determination to set new benchmarks for affordable smartphones category. The mightier, stronger and stylish Swipe ELITE Pro is power packed with features that stand on our promise of delivering true quality at the true value of money. It's a perfect device for the growing tech-savvy consumers and associating with Snapdeal, we are hoping to reach out to more people in tier 2,3 and 4 cities," Shripal Gandhi, founder and CEO of Swipe Technologies, said in a statement.